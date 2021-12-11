Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: A look at the couple's mushy photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for four years. With their romantic and goofy photos, the two have set significant couple goals for followers. Anushka and Virat frequently share photos of each other on their Instagram profiles. Last year, the two were blessed with an adorable baby girl named Vamika. Although there are no pictures of the tiny munchkin's face yet, Ansuhka and Virat have posted photos of her showing her back.