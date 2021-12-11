Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: A look at the couple's mushy photos

Here's a peek at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's throwback photos on their 4th wedding anniversary.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for four years. With their romantic and goofy photos, the two have set significant couple goals for followers. Anushka and Virat frequently share photos of each other on their Instagram profiles. Last year, the two were blessed with an adorable baby girl named Vamika. Although there are no pictures of the tiny munchkin's face yet, Ansuhka and Virat have posted photos of her showing her back.
1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli smile wide
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look extremely adorable as they smile wide for the camera.
2. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's breakfast selfie
Anushka Sharma revealed that she and Virat Kohli were rushing to finish breakfast before Vamika woke up while posting this photo.
3. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's romantic photo
The aesthetic photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went viral on social media. Everything about this photo is to die for, from the serene background to the couple's gaze.
4. Anushka Sharma gives Virat Kohil a kiss on the cheek
Anushka Sharma can be seen kissing hubby Virat Kohli on the cheek in the adorable photo.
5. Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli from the back
Anushka Sharma can be seen hugging Virat Kohli from behind in this happy photo.
6. Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement
This photograph is linked with a lovely memory. Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy on Instagram with this photo of her growing baby bump.
7. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli pose in Indian attire
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photo in traditional Indian attire grabbed netizens hearts.
8. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding photo
The wedding photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had swept the internet.