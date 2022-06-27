Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, actresses who played cricketers onscreen

4/6

The first three movies are the anticipated films, but this movie was released in 2018, and it is one of the best sports dramas. Yes, Kanaa is a Tamil film, but come on, we are living in an age where language has no boundary. Aishwarya Rajesh essayed the role of an aspiring cricketer Kousalya, and her performance will stun you. In this film, Aishwarya is accompanied by veteran Sathyaraj, and they are one terrific duo on the screen. Kanaa is quite popular on YouTube and satellite. The Hindi dubbed version of the film is titled Not Out.