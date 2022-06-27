Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, actresses who played cricketers onscreen

Do you think that only male actors look cool playing cricket on-screen? You should scroll down to get your answer.
Cricket and movies are two favourite modes of entertainment for our audience. The mixture of these is a sure-shot entertainment package. Till now, the famous cricket-based films we remember are Lagaan, Iqbal, and MS Dhoni. Now, get ready, as our leading ladies will take charge and hit the ball out of the park. In this list, there are two such additions who have already created an impact by becoming ace sportspersons onscreen. Shall we start? (All images source: Twitter)
1. Anushka Sharma- Chakda Xpress
We start our list with one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Chakda Xpress. Actress-producer Anushka Sharma will make her comeback to films with this sports biopic. The movie is based on the life and events of former India women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami.
2. Taapsee Pannu- Shabaash Mithu
Next, we have Shabaash Mithu, another sports biopic, celebrating the achievement of former Test and ODI captain of India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj. Powerhouse performer Taapsee Pannu will play the titular role, and the trailer of the film has already clicked well among the masses. Shabaash Mithu will release in cinemas on July 15.
3. Janhvi Kapoor- Mr And Mrs Mahi
The titles mentioned above are biographical dramas, based on real people. But Janhvi Kapoor's Mr And Mrs Mahi is a fictionalised tale. In this film, Kapoor stars opposite Rajkummar Rao, and the film is trumpeted as the story of dreams and aspirations.
4. Aishwarya Rajesh- Kanaa
The first three movies are the anticipated films, but this movie was released in 2018, and it is one of the best sports dramas. Yes, Kanaa is a Tamil film, but come on, we are living in an age where language has no boundary. Aishwarya Rajesh essayed the role of an aspiring cricketer Kousalya, and her performance will stun you. In this film, Aishwarya is accompanied by veteran Sathyaraj, and they are one terrific duo on the screen. Kanaa is quite popular on YouTube and satellite. The Hindi dubbed version of the film is titled Not Out.
5. Rani Mukerji- Dil Bole Haddipa
We end our list we Rani Mukerji. Sadly, her efforts of acing the sport for Dil Bole Hadippa went unnoticed. This film was a lighter take on the game, and it showcased the journey of a girl who disguised as a boy to fulfil her dream of playing cricket.
6. The best Indian movie on cricket
Till now, no sports drama has reached upto the level of Aamir Khan's Lagaan. Ashutosh Gowarikar's film was a tailor-made movie that blended cricket and drama perfectly. We hope that the upcoming releases like Chakda Xpress, and Shabaash Mithu will set new benchmarks.