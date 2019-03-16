Anushka Sharma accompanies Virat Kohli on way to IPL practice camp, skipper debuts new hairstyle

The paparazzi clicked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport today as they were heading to Bengaluru together. Virat will kickstart the match-practice for IPL 2019.

IPL 2019 is all set to kickstart from March 23, 2019, with the first match being played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The team of RCB is being led by Virat Kohli and the Indian skipper is all set to kickstart the match-practice for IPL. Earlier in the morning, Kohli along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma were snapped at the Mumbai airport while heading to Bengaluru.

The couple who often travels together were seen driving towards the airport. They even donned a stylish airport look and paparazzi had a field day clicking them. An interesting fact is that Virat was seen debuting a new hairstyle with highlighted spikes and he is definitely slaying it.

Let's take a look at the photos below: