Anushka Sharma accompanies Virat Kohli on way to IPL practice camp, skipper debuts new hairstyle

The paparazzi clicked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport today as they were heading to Bengaluru together. Virat will kickstart the match-practice for IPL 2019.
IPL 2019 is all set to kickstart from March 23, 2019, with the first match being played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The team of RCB is being led by Virat Kohli and the Indian skipper is all set to kickstart the match-practice for IPL. Earlier in the morning, Kohli along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma were snapped at the Mumbai airport while heading to Bengaluru.
The couple who often travels together were seen driving towards the airport. They even donned a stylish airport look and paparazzi had a field day clicking them. An interesting fact is that Virat was seen debuting a new hairstyle with highlighted spikes and he is definitely slaying it.
Let's take a look at the photos below:
1. Chit-chatting!
Virat Kohli himself drove to the airport with wife Anushka Sharma who was riding shotgun. The couple was seen busy talking to each other while stepping out of the car. Virushka, as they are fondly called, are heading to Bengaluru, where Virat will kickstart the practice for IPL 2019.
2. Virat's new hairdo!
At the airport, Virat sported a handsome look wearing a black pinstriped shirt and black track pants. He teamed it up with a pair of black wayfarers and mocassins. Kohli carried a Louis Vuitton duffle bag as well.
3. Stylish Anushka!
Anushka looked stylish as ever in a black crop top and white ripped denim. She teamed it up with a blue denim jacket which had plaid cuffs and carried a black backpack. A pair of Lennon and black sneakers rounded her comfort chic look.
4. All set for IPL 2019!
Like every year, we can't wait to see Anushka cheering for Virat on stands. She even accompanied the Indian Skipper during his Australia and New Zealand series held at the end of 2018 and earlier this year.
Their cute moments during the matches make people go weak in their knees!
(All photos via Yogen Shah)