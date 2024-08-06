Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

This Bollywood singer survived a major helicopter crash.
Anuradha Paudwal, the renowned playback singer, captivated millions with her melodious voice. Apart from Bollywood hits, she is also celebrated for her numerous devotional songs. But do you know her personal life was full of struggles, she lost her husband and son at a young age.
Let's take a look at her journey:
1. Early life
Before entering Bollywood, Anuradha Paudwal sang on a radio program and began her music journey in 1973 with the film Abhiman, where she sang a Sanskrit verse for Jaya Bhaduri.
Although she sang a few popular songs in the 1970s, her early work did not gain much popularity, as she mainly worked as a dubbing artist. Her breakthrough came with the song Tu Mera Janu Hai in the film Hero, initially intended for Lata Mangeshkar, but kept in Paudwal's voice by music directors Laxmikant-Pyarelal.
2. Quit Bollywood
The release of Aashiqui catapulted Anuradha Paudwal to fame, establishing her as a successful playback singer. During this peak, she chose to sing exclusively for T-Series, which led to a gradual decline in her Bollywood career. After quitting Bollywood, Anuradha Paudwal started singing devotional songs, starting with bhajans for Maa Durga requested by Gulshan Kumar, which became instant hits. .
3. Personal loss
Anuradha Paudwal married Arun Paudwal at 17 despite initial opposition from her father. They had two children, Aditya and Kavita, the latter also becoming a singer.
At the peak of her career in the 1990s, Anuradha Paudwal's husband, Arun, died in an accident. Later, her son, Aditya, who also sang bhajans, passed away due to kidney disease, leaving her in a state of shock.
4. Survived helicopter crash
In 2002, Anuradha Paudwal survived a helicopter crash in Madhya Pradesh.
5. Political career
On March 16, 2024, Anuradha Paudwal began her political career by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in anticipation of the 2024 Indian general election.