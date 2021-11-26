‘Antim: The Final Truth’ screening: Salman Khan looks dapper in black, Disha Patani, Genelia D'Souza in attendance

The release of 'Antim: The Final Truth', which features Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, is just around the corner. Meanwhile, on Thursday entire cast and crew of 'Antim', appeared at the screening of the film. Salman Khan, who wore a black t-shirt and denim pants, opted for a casual look. Several Bollywood stars including Genelia D'Souza, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Suneil Shetty, Aaryush Sharma, Arpita Khan also came at the premiere of the film.

