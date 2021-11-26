‘Antim: The Final Truth’ screening: Salman Khan looks dapper in black, Disha Patani, Genelia D'Souza in attendance

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Genelia D'Souza, Disha Patani came for the screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth'.
The release of 'Antim: The Final Truth', which features Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, is just around the corner. Meanwhile, on Thursday entire cast and crew of 'Antim', appeared at the screening of the film. Salman Khan, who wore a black t-shirt and denim pants, opted for a casual look. Several Bollywood stars including Genelia D'Souza, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Suneil Shetty, Aaryush Sharma, Arpita Khan also came at the premiere of the film.
Take a look:
1. Salman Khan
Salman Khan was seen wearing a black t-shirt and denim pants when he arrived at the screening of 'Antim'.
2. Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan
Aayush Sharma was seen posing with his wife Arpita Khan in front of the cameras.
3. Himesh Reshammiya
Famous Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya appeared with his wife Komal Reshammiya at the screening.
4. Gautam Gulati
'Bigg Boss 8' winner Gautam Gulai was seen wearing a white shirt, blue denim pants.
5. Genelia D'Souza
Genelia D'Souza chose to wear a pink shirt, denim pants. She was seen smiling while posing for the cameras.
6. Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty decided to opt for an all-black look when he appeared at the premiere of 'Antim: The Final Truth'.
7. Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol chose to wear a white t-shirt, black pants.
8. Iulia Vantur
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted at the premiere.
9. Disha Patani
Disha Patani was seen flaunting her sexy curves in a yellow crop top. She looked gorgeous when she appeared at the screening.