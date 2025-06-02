1 . Rajesh Khanna

By 1971, Rajesh Khanna had cemented his place in cinematic history with the massive success of Haathi Mere Saathi, one of the highest-grossing films of the decade. What followed was an era defined by his charisma between 1969 and 1971, he delivered 15 consecutive solo hits, a record that still stands unbroken.

While Rajesh Khanna’s professional life soared, his personal life was just as captivating. At the center of it was his long-term relationship with Anju Mahendru, a model, actress, and budding fashion designer at the time. Their love story began quietly, and although no one knows exactly how they met, their bond quickly became the subject of public fascination.