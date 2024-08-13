This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Dharmendra's rumoured relationship with this TV actress nearly led to a breakup between him and Hema Malini.
Dharmendra, also known as the He-Man, got married to Prakash Kaur at 19 in 1954 and later moved to Mumbai to act. While working, he fell in love with actress Hema Malini, and they married in 1980.
Even after this second marriage, it is said that Dharmendra's interest in a television and Bollywood actress nearly led to a breakup between him and Hema Malini.
Take a look:
1. Anita Raj
After his second marriage, Dharmendra was rumored to have had an affair with actress Anita Raj. Anita, who was once a big Bollywood star, now works in television.
They appeared together in several Bollywood films, and after this, rumors about their relationship began.
2. Anita-Dharmendra's rumoured raltionship
Despite a 26-year age difference, Dharmendra and Anita's on-screen pairing was loved by everyone. It is also said that they were also attracted to each other in real life.
3. When Hema Malini took action
As per reports, when Hema Malini found out about their replationship, she took strong action. Had she not intervened, their marriage could have been at risk.
4. Warned Dharmendra
When Hema Malini learned about the affair, she warned Dharmendra to stay away from Anita and not work with her in films. After this warning, Dharmendra and Anita were no longer seen together.
5. Anita Raj's films
Anita has acted in films such as 24, Tumhari Pakhi, Maya, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Eena Meena Deeka.