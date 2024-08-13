This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Dharmendra's rumoured relationship with this TV actress nearly led to a breakup between him and Hema Malini.

Dharmendra, also known as the He-Man, got married to Prakash Kaur at 19 in 1954 and later moved to Mumbai to act. While working, he fell in love with actress Hema Malini, and they married in 1980.

Even after this second marriage, it is said that Dharmendra's interest in a television and Bollywood actress nearly led to a breakup between him and Hema Malini.

Take a look: