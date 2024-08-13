Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3101936
HomePhotos

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Dharmendra's rumoured relationship with this TV actress nearly led to a breakup between him and Hema Malini.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 13, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

Dharmendra, also known as the He-Man, got married to Prakash Kaur at 19 in 1954 and later moved to Mumbai to act. While working, he fell in love with actress Hema Malini, and they married in 1980.

Even after this second marriage, it is said that Dharmendra's interest in a television and Bollywood actress nearly led to a breakup between him and Hema Malini.

Take a look: 

 

1. Anita Raj

Anita Raj
1/5

After his second marriage, Dharmendra was rumored to have had an affair with actress Anita Raj. Anita, who was once a big Bollywood star, now works in television.

They appeared together in several Bollywood films, and after this, rumors about their relationship began.

 

2. Anita-Dharmendra's rumoured raltionship

Anita-Dharmendra's rumoured raltionship
2/5

Despite a 26-year age difference, Dharmendra and Anita's on-screen pairing was loved by everyone. It is also said that they were also attracted to each other in real life.

 

3. When Hema Malini took action

When Hema Malini took action
3/5

As per reports, when Hema Malini found out about their replationship, she took strong action. Had she not intervened, their marriage could have been at risk.

4. Warned Dharmendra

Warned Dharmendra
4/5

When Hema Malini learned about the affair, she warned Dharmendra to stay away from Anita and not work with her in films. After this warning, Dharmendra and Anita were no longer seen together.

5. Anita Raj's films

Anita Raj's films
5/5

Anita has acted in films such as 24, Tumhari Pakhi, Maya, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Eena Meena Deeka. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him
7 professions that are safe from AI
India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...
This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Visakhapatnam: Massive fire in amusement park, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews