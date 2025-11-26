Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...

1 . Andrea Kevichusa in The Family Man 3

Andrea Kevichusa has become the talk of the town after playing Nima in the third season of The Family Man, which began streaming on Prime Video from November 21. Nima is shown as the love interest of Rukma, the main antagonist of this season played by Jaideep Ahlawat. While Andrea is 24 years old, Jaideep celebrated his 45th birthday earlier this year.