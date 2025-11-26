FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...

Andrea Kevichusa plays Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man Season 3. Jaideep is 21 years older than her. Here's everything you need to know about Andrea's Bollywood debut Anek opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 26, 2025, 08:21 PM IST

1.Andrea Kevichusa in The Family Man 3

Andrea Kevichusa in The Family Man 3
1

Andrea Kevichusa has become the talk of the town after playing Nima in the third season of The Family Man, which began streaming on Prime Video from November 21. Nima is shown as the love interest of Rukma, the main antagonist of this season played by Jaideep Ahlawat. While Andrea is 24 years old, Jaideep celebrated his 45th birthday earlier this year.

2.Andrea Kevichusa Bollywood debut in Anek

Andrea Kevichusa Bollywood debut in Anek
2

Andrea Kevichusa made her Bollywood debut in the 2022 political drama Anek, in which she played a national level boxer named Aido. With Anek, she became the first actor from the North East to land a leading lady role in a Hindi film. Andrea impressed the audiences and critics with her sincere, heartfelt performance in the Anubhav Sinha directorial.

3.Andrea Kevichusa winning Filmfare Award

Andrea Kevichusa winning Filmfare Award
3

Andrea Kevichusa defeated Khushalii Kumar (Dhokha: Round D Corner), Manushi Chhillar (Samrat Prithviraj), and Prajakta Koli (Jug Jugg Jiyo) to win the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut at the 68th edition of the ceremony in 2023. Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul are seen in this photo, in which Andrea is seen getting her first Black Lady statuette.

4.Andrea Kevichusa and Ayushmann Khurrana

Andrea Kevichusa and Ayushmann Khurrana
4

Anek was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and marked his second collaboration with Anubhav Sinha after the 2019 crime drama Article 15. While Article 15 was a critical and commercial success, Anek failed to impress the audiences as well as the critics. The 2022 release also featured Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and J. D. Chakravarthy in the key supporting roles.

5.Anek box office performance

Anek box office performance
5

Made in Rs 40 crore, Anek bombed at the box office as it earned just Rs 7 crore net in India and grossed Rs 11 crore worldwide. After the Ayushmann and Andrea-starrer, Anubhav's next and the latest film Bheed, set during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India, also became a financial failure in 2023. Both the films - Anek and Bheed - are now streaming on Netflix.

