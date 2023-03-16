Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat ceremony photos

Apart from the Panday family, Jackie Shroff and Atul Agnihotri were among the guests at Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding.

The baraat of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's would-be Ivor McCray stunned the onlookers at Colaba. Several guests have arrived at the venue of Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, and they even posed for the camera. Let's take a look at it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)