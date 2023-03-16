Search icon
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat ceremony photos

Apart from the Panday family, Jackie Shroff and Atul Agnihotri were among the guests at Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 16, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

The baraat of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's would-be Ivor McCray stunned the onlookers at Colaba. Several guests have arrived at the venue of  Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, and they even posed for the camera. Let's take a look at it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
1/6

Ananya Panday charmed the media with her presence. The actress looked lovely in a blush-blue saree, and posed for the photos before getting busy with festivities.  

2. The happy Dulhe Raja- Ivor McCray

The happy Dulhe Raja- Ivor McCray
2/6

Here comes the happy groom-to-be Ivor McCray, leading his baraat like a boss. The model and influencer Alanna got engaged with her beau Ivor in 2021. 

3. Chunky Panday with Bhavna Panday

Chunky Panday with Bhavna Panday
3/6

Not only Ananya, but his father Chunky and mother Bhavna also became the highlight of the celebrations. For the unversed, Alanna is Chunky's brother, Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday's daughter.

4. Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff
4/6

Bollywood's very own Jaggu dada aka Jackie Shroff posed for the media, and he brought perfect gift for the newlyweds, a plant. 

5. The Agnihotris

The Agnihotris
5/6

Actor-producer Atul Agnihotri also attended the wedding with wife Alvira and daughter Alizeh Agnihotri. 

6. Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra
6/6

We end the list with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. On the work, Ananya will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She has also completed Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled crime-thriller. 

Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
First-image
Wordle 635 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

