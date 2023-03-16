Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat ceremony photos

Apart from the Panday family, Jackie Shroff and Atul Agnihotri were among the guests at Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding.
The baraat of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's would-be Ivor McCray stunned the onlookers at Colaba. Several guests have arrived at the venue of Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, and they even posed for the camera. Let's take a look at it. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday charmed the media with her presence. The actress looked lovely in a blush-blue saree, and posed for the photos before getting busy with festivities.
2. The happy Dulhe Raja- Ivor McCray
Here comes the happy groom-to-be Ivor McCray, leading his baraat like a boss. The model and influencer Alanna got engaged with her beau Ivor in 2021.
3. Chunky Panday with Bhavna Panday
Not only Ananya, but his father Chunky and mother Bhavna also became the highlight of the celebrations. For the unversed, Alanna is Chunky's brother, Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday's daughter.
4. Jackie Shroff
Bollywood's very own Jaggu dada aka Jackie Shroff posed for the media, and he brought perfect gift for the newlyweds, a plant.
5. The Agnihotris
Actor-producer Atul Agnihotri also attended the wedding with wife Alvira and daughter Alizeh Agnihotri.
6. Manish Malhotra
We end the list with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. On the work, Ananya will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She has also completed Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled crime-thriller.