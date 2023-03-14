Search icon
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics

Ananya Panday wowed fans with her elegant look at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony.

Chikki and Deanna Pandey's daughter Alanna Panday is set to tie the knot with beau Ivor McCray. On Tuesday, her mehendi ceremony at Sohail Khan's house was attended by Ananya Panday, Aaliyah Kashyap, Helen, and Arbaaz Khan among others.

Alanna Panday's mehendi pics
Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's mehendi ceremony took place at Sohail Khan's residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray
Alanna Panday wore a mint-coloured  lehenga and Ivor wore a sherwani of the same colour.

Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday stole the show with her stunning look in an elegant pink lehenga at her cousin's mehendi ceremony.

Ananya Panday and Bhavna Panday
Ananya Panday posed with mom Bhavna Panday for paparazzi outside the venue.

Aaliyah Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap made it to the event with her beau Shane Gregoire.

