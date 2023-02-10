Ananya Panday sizzles in hot bikinis in her latest photo dump, see viral pics

Ananya Panday's latest photo dump on Instagram includes her two photos in sexy bikinis.
Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Friday, February 10, and shared her latest photo dump. She captioned her carousel set of photos, "mirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies - feeling random".
1. Ananya Panday oozes sexiness in bikinis
In her first picture, Ananya was seen in an orange-printed bikini with the same jacket. She sizzled in a lime-coloured bikini in her last photo.
2. Ananya Panday's bestie Suhana Khan reacts
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Ananya's childhood friend Suhana Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "Wowww", adding eyes filled with heart emoji.
3. Ananya Panday has her mother Bhavana Pandey's approval
Ananya's mother Bhavana, one of the stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, reacted to her pictures: "Random plans and random clicks are far better than organised things".
4. Shweta Bachchan loves Ananya Panday's long hair
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan too jumped in and praised Ananya's hair as she wrote, "Love the long hair".
5. Ananya Panday's social media presence
Ananya has a huge fan following on Instagram with more than 24 million followers. Her bio on the social media platform reads as "Private Investigator serial chiller".