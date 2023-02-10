Search icon
Ananya Panday sizzles in hot bikinis in her latest photo dump, see viral pics

Ananya Panday's latest photo dump on Instagram includes her two photos in sexy bikinis.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 10, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Friday, February 10, and shared her latest photo dump. She captioned her carousel set of photos, "mirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies - feeling random".

1. Ananya Panday oozes sexiness in bikinis

Ananya Panday oozes sexiness in bikinis
1/5

In her first picture, Ananya was seen in an orange-printed bikini with the same jacket. She sizzled in a lime-coloured bikini in her last photo.

2. Ananya Panday's bestie Suhana Khan reacts

Ananya Panday's bestie Suhana Khan reacts
2/5

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Ananya's childhood friend Suhana Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "Wowww", adding eyes filled with heart emoji.

3. Ananya Panday has her mother Bhavana Pandey's approval

Ananya Panday has her mother Bhavana Pandey's approval
3/5

Ananya's mother Bhavana, one of the stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, reacted to her pictures: "Random plans and random clicks are far better than organised things".

4. Shweta Bachchan loves Ananya Panday's long hair

Shweta Bachchan loves Ananya Panday's long hair
4/5

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan too jumped in and praised Ananya's hair as she wrote, "Love the long hair".

5. Ananya Panday's social media presence

Ananya Panday's social media presence
5/5

Ananya has a huge fan following on Instagram with more than 24 million followers. Her bio on the social media platform reads as "Private Investigator serial chiller".

