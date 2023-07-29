Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ananya Panday, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, took to her Instagram and shared some sizzling photos with her sister Rysa from her vacation in Ibiza. The actress stunned netizens with her looks and her BFF Suhana Khan also reacted to her stunning pictures.