trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3053870
Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ananya Panday drops aesthetic pictures with her sister Rysa Panday from her vacation in Ibiza.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 29, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Ananya Panday, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2, took to her Instagram and shared some sizzling photos with her sister Rysa from her vacation in Ibiza. The actress stunned netizens with her looks and her BFF Suhana Khan also reacted to her stunning pictures. 

1. Ananya Panday raises the temperature in black dress

Ananya Panday raises the temperature in black dress
1/4

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her trip to Ibiza. The actress shared the aesthetic view of the location and raised the temperature with her sizzling looks in short black dress.

2. Suhana Khan reacts to BFF Ananya Panday's post

Suhana Khan reacts to BFF Ananya Panday's post
2/4

The actress captioned her post, "obsessed with Rya and her digital camera (or is it the other way around)." Suhana Khan also praised the actress' looks and commented, "Wow my muse." 



3. Ananya Panday with sister Rysa

Ananya Panday with sister Rysa
3/4

Ananya Panday shared a photo with her sister Rysa Panday wherein the sisters could be seen twinning with each other. Where Ananya wore a black check dress, Rysa donned a pink dress with same design. 



4. Ananya Panday Work Front

Ananya Panday Work Front
4/4

Ananya Panday is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana along with Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in key roles and is scheduled to release on August 25.



