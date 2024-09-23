Search icon
Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Here are the behind-the-scenes photos from Ananya Panday's OTT debut web series Call Me Bae.

  • Sep 23, 2024, 09:30 PM IST

Headlined by Ananya Panday in her OTT debut web series, Call Me Bae premiered on Amazon Prime Video India on September 6. The OTT platform shared behind-the-scenes photos from the show on its Instagram. These pictures feature Ananya and other leading cast members including Vir Das, Varun Sood, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

1. Ananya Panday with Orry

Ananya Panday with Orry
1/5

In this BTS photo, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress is seen posing with the social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatrani, who makes a cameo in the show. The other person in the picture is Collin D'Cunha, who has directed Call Me Bae.

2. Ananya Panday with Faye D'Souza

Ananya Panday with Faye D'Souza
2/5

Ananya and Collin are seen taking a selfie with the journalist Faye D'Souza, who makes a special appearance in the show as herself. She gives much needed advice to Ananya's protagonist Bae aka Bella Chowdhary, who is seen interning as a journalist.

3. Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Collin D'Cunha

Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Collin D'Cunha
3/5

Collin D'Cunha is seen posing with Varun Soon and Gurfateh Pirzada, who play Prince Bhasin and Neel Nair. Prince plays Bella's former love interest, while Neel plays her current love interest in the comedy drama show.

4. Vir Das and Lisa Mishra

Vir Das and Lisa Mishra
4/5

Vir Das plays a cunning TV news host Satyajit Sen, while Lisa Mishra is seen working with him as his show's producer Harleen Babbar. Call Me Bae marks acting debut of Lisa, an acclaimed singer and songwriter.

5. Call Me Bae is produced by Karan Johar

Call Me Bae is produced by Karan Johar
5/5

The Amazon Prime Video show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The series, which is being acclaimed for its self-aware humour, has already been renewed for a second season.

