Ananya Panday is 'the cherry on the cake' in red outfit - SEE pics

Ananya Panday's sensual looks in a red ruffle dress will make your midweek blues go away.

  • Dec 08, 2021, 08:23 PM IST

The gorgeous star kid Ananya Panday's outfits are the centre of attention in the B-town. Ananya has always impressed everyone with her fashion choices and style statements. The actor took to her Instagram on Wednesday and dropped sultry, hot pictures in a red chic outfit. (All Images: Ananya Panday Instagram) 

Ananya Panday's sensuous looks
Ananya Panday's spicy red lipstick, nude makeup and bun stole the limelight in her sensuous avatar.

Ananya Panday's red chic outfit
Ananya Panday slayed her look with a red ruffle dress that looked hot and sultry.

Ananya Panday called herself 'the cherry on the cake'
Ananya Panday captioned her sets of pictures as "the cherry on the cake" and added a bunch of cherries emoji. 

Ananya Panday's red heels
Ananya Panday's red heels complimented her looks as she blended her sass and poise into her hot avatar.

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya's upcoming films include 'Liger' opposite Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled romantic drama starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Both the films are slated to release in 2022.

