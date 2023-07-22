Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Ananya Panday drops her sizzling photos in blue bikini on Instagram, fans react.
Ananya Panday who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2, has been grabbing headlines because of her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress dropped some sizzling photos and shared a glimpse of her vacation in Ibiza, Spain.
1. Ananya Panday Instagram Post
On Saturday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared some sizzling photos flaunting her curves in a blue bikini. The actress captioned the post, ‘’blue baby” and added several emojis.
2. Ananya Panday in blue bikini
The actress shared a mirror selfie and was also seen enjoying at the beach and posing near the swimming pool while enjoying coconut water.
3. Ananya Panday shares picturesque view
Ananya Panday also shared some images of the picturesque location where she is currently vacating and fans couldn’t stop themselves from adoring the view.
4. Ananya Panday Work Front
On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the movie Dream Girl 2 which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is scheduled to release on August 25.
5. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur
Netizens also reacted to her pics and were seen asking about Aditya Roy Kapur. One of the comments read, “Where is Adi?” Another wrote, “Aditya ji kahan hai?” Another wrote, “Photos clicked by Aditya Roy Kapur.” Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur fueled dating rumors when the pictures of the duo vacating together went viral on social media.