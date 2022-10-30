Search icon
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks

As Ananya Panday turns 24, here's a look at her bold and sexy photos that makes the Liger actress one of the most sensational actors.

  • Oct 30, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

Ananya Panday celebrates her 24th birthday on October 30. The actress keeps sharing her sizzling pictures on her Instagram account, which has a massive fan following of 24 million people. On her special day today, here's a look at her sexy and bold photos that went viral on social media. (All images: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

1. Ananya Panday sizzles in white outfit

Ananya Panday sizzles in white outfit
1/6

Daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, who stars as the lead in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Ananya sizzles in this white bold outfit.

2. Ananya Panday during Liger shoot

Ananya Panday during Liger shoot
2/6

Ananya shared this mirror selfie when she was shooting for the song Coka 2.0 with Vijay Deverakonda for the latter's debut Hindi movie Liger, which turned out to be a box office disaster.

3. Ananya Panday is a beauty in black

Ananya Panday is a beauty in black
3/6

Ananya perfectly knows how to carry herself in glamourous outfits and this shows in this monochromatic photo in which the Student of the Year 2 actress looks like a beauty in black.

4. Ananya Panday while shooting Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday while shooting Gehraiyaan
4/6

Ananya Panday shared this throwback picture when she was shooting for Shakun Batra's complex relationship drama Gehraiyaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

5. Ananya Panday in multi-coloured bikini

Ananya Panday in multi-coloured bikini
5/6

Ananya, who dated her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter for a while, burned the internet when she posted these amazing pictures in a multi-coloured bikini.

6. Ananya Panday's upcoming films

Ananya Panday's upcoming films
6/6

Her upcoming films include drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and the romantic comedy Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

