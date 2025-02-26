3 . Roti Kapada Aur Makaan was re-released on basis of Amitabh Bachchan's stardom

10 years after the original release, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan was re-released in 1984, and this time Amitabh Bachchan got major space in the movie posters. During this period, Bachchan's mania was at its peak, and the film's re-release was promoted on his stardom.