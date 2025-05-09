5 . The box office collection of Deewaar

Made in the reported budget of Rs 1.30 crores, Deewaar was a major blockbuster, earning Rs 7.5 crores. Deewaar was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1975, and won 7 Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Shashi Kapoor, Best Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Dialogue to Salim Javed, and Best Sound to M.A. Shaikh.