Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one termed ultimate disaster, but later earned..., it is...

1 . When Mithun Chakraborty was called direct threat to Amitabh Bachchan

From the late 1970s to the late 1980s, Mithun Chakraborty was reportedly considered the biggest competitor, a direct threat to Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports, producers who couldn't afford Bachchan cast Chakraborty for their film, which ultimately strengthened his position at the box office. In their prime they even did movies with a similar title.