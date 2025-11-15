Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one termed ultimate disaster, but later earned..., it is...

JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 15, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
1.When Mithun Chakraborty was called direct threat to Amitabh Bachchan
From the late 1970s to the late 1980s, Mithun Chakraborty was reportedly considered the biggest competitor, a direct threat to Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports, producers who couldn't afford Bachchan cast Chakraborty for their film, which ultimately strengthened his position at the box office. In their prime they even did movies with a similar title.
2.Amitabh Bachchan's Kaalia
In 1981, Amitabh Bachchan headlined the action thriller Kaalia. Helmed by a relatively newcomer director, Tinnu Anand, Kaalia starred an ensemble cast, including Praveen Babi, Amjad Khan, Kadar Khan, and Pran in the key roles.
3.Mithun Chakraborty's Kaalia
16 years after Bachhan's Kaalia, Mithun Chakraborty headlined another action thriller titled Kaalia. Directed by T. L. V. Prasad, the 1997 film starred Mithun Chakraborty in the titular role, with Dipti Bhatnagar, Sheeba, Kiran Kumar, Johnny Lever, Raza Murad and Mukesh Rishi.
4.Amitabh Bachchan vs Mithun Chakraborty: Who won box office battle
Amitabh Bachchan's Kaalia was a blockbuster, earning Rs 7 crore, over a budget of Rs 2 crore. However, Mithun's Kaalia was an ultimate disaster, made in Rs 2.25 crore, the film only earned Rs 2.73 crore. However, over the years, Mithun's Kaalia has gained traction on streaming and is now considered among the cult classics of Mithun Da, alongside Gunda, Dalaal, and Chandaal.
5.Mithun Chakraborty and Amitabh Bachchan movies
Despite the competition, Mithun and Amitabh starred in three films- Do Anjaane, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati, and Agneepath. Their camaraderie in Agneepath was applauded by the masses and critics. For the same film, Mithun even won a National Award in Best Actor in Supporting Role category.