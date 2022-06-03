Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: A look at couple's priceless throwback photos

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's amazing throwback photos on their anniversary.
On June 3, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their wedding anniversary. This year, the renowned couple celebrates 49 years of marriage. The power couple of the film industry has a filmy love tale that includes 'love at first sight' as well.
1. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Love Story
For Jaya Bachchan, who first saw Amitabh Bachchan before he became a superstar, it was love at first sight. She fell in love with him while filming 'Ek Nazar,' and they met on the set of 'Guddi.'
2. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Wedding
Recalling the whirlwind wedding with Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "I lived on the 7th Road of this society in a rented house. The marriage had been decided among us, nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb. Just the two families and done. Off to London, my first trip ever and hers too. Zanjeer a success and a promise that if it did well we would all - a gang of our friends - would go on a holiday to London!"
Big B added, "Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England, who all are going, came the query from Babuji, names disclosed, Jaya is also going with you. You both are alone. Yes. If you have to go marry and go. Ok. Pandit and family informed. Next day all set, flight at night, marriage to finish before the flight. I dress up in formal marriage Indian, get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding. The substitute for the traditional horse. Off I went, wedding over in a few hours. Done, Mr and Mrs proclaimed. over!"
3. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Films
After marrying, Jaya Bachchan continued to work for a few more years before deciding to leave the industry to raise her family.
4. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Link-up rumors
When Jaya Bachchan was asked about Amitabh Bachchan being linked up to his co-stars, she had said, "I totally trust my husband and I know this industry. I have never been threatened or felt insecure about anything he did."
5. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Their Bond
Earlier during an interaction with Friday magazine, Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for Jaya Bachchan. He stated, "As busy as we get, we need to be reminded that we – my wife Jaya and I – are still sweethearts. In that sense, it makes me stop and realise how wonderful she makes me feel."
6. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Their Kids
Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachcha, are the couple's two children. Shweta Bachchan is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda, a grandson of Delhi's Kapoor dynasty, and they have two daughters, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda, while Abhishek Bachchan is married to actress Aishwarya Rai and they have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.
7. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Big B thanks fans
Amitabh Bachchan thanked everyone for wishing him and Jaya a happy wedding anniversary on Instagram.