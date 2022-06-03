Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: A look at couple's priceless throwback photos

2/7

Recalling the whirlwind wedding with Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "I lived on the 7th Road of this society in a rented house. The marriage had been decided among us, nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb. Just the two families and done. Off to London, my first trip ever and hers too. Zanjeer a success and a promise that if it did well we would all - a gang of our friends - would go on a holiday to London!"



Big B added, "Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England, who all are going, came the query from Babuji, names disclosed, Jaya is also going with you. You both are alone. Yes. If you have to go marry and go. Ok. Pandit and family informed. Next day all set, flight at night, marriage to finish before the flight. I dress up in formal marriage Indian, get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding. The substitute for the traditional horse. Off I went, wedding over in a few hours. Done, Mr and Mrs proclaimed. over!"