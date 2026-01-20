Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan in an '80s Dhurandhar

China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Jan 20, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
1.Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza Ali Mazari
Amitabh Bachchan looks fearless and ferocious as he replaces Ranveer Singh as the protagonist Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the 80s version of Dhurandhar.
2.Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait
After Akshaye Khanna wowed everyone as Rehman Dakait, his late father Vinod Khanna displays his swag and style as the Karachi gansgter in this reimagined version.
3.Amrish Puri as SP Chaudhary Aslam
Sanjay Dutt played the real life Karachi cop SP Chaudhary Aslam in the spy thriller Dhurandhar. Amrish Puri has been cast as his perfect replacement in this AI version.
4.Jackie Shroff as Major Iqbal
In the 80s version of Dhurandhar, Jackie Shroff has been cast as the main antagonist Major Iqbal from ISI. Arjun Rampal played this character in the original film.
5.Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch
Danish Pandor impressed the audiences and critics as Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar. The late actor Rishi Kapoor takes his place in this AI-version of the blockbuster.
6.Sridevi as Yalina Jamali
After starting her career as a child actress, Sara Arjun made her leading debut in Dhurandhar. Sridevi plays her character Yalina Jamali, the romantic interest of Hamza.
7.Paresh Rawal as Ajay Sanyal
Paresh Rawal is seen as IB Director Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan in the film. Rawal had played a similar character in Dhar's debut film Uri in 2019.
8.Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026; setting the perfect box office clash with Yash's Toxic.