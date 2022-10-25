Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations

The Bachchans hosted a lavish Diwali bash, and it was graced by the who's who of Bollywood. Let's take a look at the guests.
1. Anupam Kher
We start the photo gallery with Uunchai co-stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. The Kher family were among the early arrival at the bash.
2. Sikandar Kher
Sikandar Kher and his mother Kiron Kher also joined Anupam in the bash. Here's Jr Kher posing with his inspiration.
3. Kunal Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan's niece Naina Bachchan's husband, actor Kunal Kapoor also attended the Diwali bash.
4. Abhishek Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Amitabh's son Abhishek and daughter-in-law were making sure to take the best care of their guests.
5. Gauri Khan
Producer, and interior designer Gauri Khan also arrived at Pratiksha and attended the birthday bash.
6. Karan Johar
We end our list with the filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. JugJugg Jeeyo producer and Amitabh Bachchan's last collaboration Brahmastra was a blockbuster at the box office.