Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations

The Bachchans hosted a lavish Diwali bash, and it was graced by the who's who of Bollywood. Let's take a look at the guests.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 25, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan hosted a grand Diwali bash and attended several celebrities. The guests were welcomed by Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the guest who arrived at the party. 

1. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher
1/6

We start the photo gallery with Uunchai co-stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. The Kher family were among the early arrival at the bash. 

2. Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher
2/6

Sikandar Kher and his mother Kiron Kher also joined Anupam in the bash. Here's Jr Kher posing with his inspiration. 

3. Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor
3/6

Amitabh Bachchan's niece Naina Bachchan's husband, actor Kunal Kapoor also attended the Diwali bash. 

4. Abhishek Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
4/6

Amitabh's son Abhishek and daughter-in-law were making sure to take the best care of their guests. 

5. Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan
5/6

Producer, and interior designer Gauri Khan also arrived at Pratiksha and attended the birthday bash. 

6. Karan Johar

Karan Johar
6/6

We end our list with the filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. JugJugg Jeeyo producer and Amitabh Bachchan's last collaboration Brahmastra was a blockbuster at the box office. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.