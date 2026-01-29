FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI is truly magical, if used correctly. An internet user took the help of artificial intelligence and bring out the perfect cast of Avengers Doomsday, set in Bollywood from the 1970.

Simran Singh | Jan 29, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

1.Dhamendra as Captain America

Dhamendra as Captain America
1

The late superstar Dharmendra is imagined as Captain Steve Rogers aka Captain America, and there's no perfect choice than him for this character. 

2.Jeetendra as Doctor Strange

Jeetendra as Doctor Strange
2

Jumping Jack Jeetendra in and as Doctor Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange is a Strange, but unique choice, isn't it? 

3.Hema Malini as Invisible Woman

Hema Malini as Invisible Woman
3

Hema Malini as Fantastic Four's core member, Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, is a pitch-perfect imagination. 

4.Zeenat Aman as Black Widow

Zeenat Aman as Black Widow
4

When it comes to a badass spy, Zeenat Aman is so in-sync with Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. In fact, Zeenat looks more apt even than Scarlett Johansson. 

    5.Vinod Khanna as Loki

    Vinod Khanna as Loki
    5

    When it comes to Loki- The God of Mischief, there can't be a better fit than Vinod Khanna. He also has a streaking persona, balancing wit and heroism with the shades of grey.

    6.Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Vom Doom

    Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Vom Doom
    6

    Here comes the big baddie, the main attraction of Avengers Doomsday, Doctor Vom Doom. When it comes to the reimagination of the iconic character, Amitabh Bachchan looks extremely perfect in this role.

    Watch the trailer of Avengers Doomsday from Bollywood

    What if Avengers: Doomsday was made in India in the 80's? #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/VgBRGHijbL

    — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) January 29, 2026

    7.Rajesh Khanna as Cyclops

    Rajesh Khanna as Cyclops
    7

    It's hard to imagine our beloved Kaka as the badass Cyclops, but the AI outcome is something to Marvel at. 

    8.Rishi Kapoor as Hawkeye

    Rishi Kapoor as Hawkeye
    8

    Agent Clint Barton aka Hawkeye is the underdog in The Avengers, and Rishi Kapoor perfectly fits the role. 

    9.Mithun Chakraborty as Spider-Man

    Mithun Chakraborty as Spider-Man
    9

    Ever imagined Disco Dancer Mithun Chakraborty swinging between the Mumbai skyscrappers as the web-slinger Peter Parker aka friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man? AI fulfiled your imagination, and the results are droll worthy.   

    10.Rekha as Scarlet Witch

    Rekha as Scarlet Witch
    10

    Last, but not the least, we have evergreen Rekha as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, and boy there can't be a better actress than her playing such mysterious character. 

