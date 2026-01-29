Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

South Africa SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas eye title charge as Aiden Markram arrives fully equipped
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jan 29, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
1.Dhamendra as Captain America
The late superstar Dharmendra is imagined as Captain Steve Rogers aka Captain America, and there's no perfect choice than him for this character.
2.Jeetendra as Doctor Strange
Jumping Jack Jeetendra in and as Doctor Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange is a Strange, but unique choice, isn't it?
3.Hema Malini as Invisible Woman
Hema Malini as Fantastic Four's core member, Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, is a pitch-perfect imagination.
4.Zeenat Aman as Black Widow
When it comes to a badass spy, Zeenat Aman is so in-sync with Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. In fact, Zeenat looks more apt even than Scarlett Johansson.
5.Vinod Khanna as Loki
When it comes to Loki- The God of Mischief, there can't be a better fit than Vinod Khanna. He also has a streaking persona, balancing wit and heroism with the shades of grey.
6.Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Vom Doom
Here comes the big baddie, the main attraction of Avengers Doomsday, Doctor Vom Doom. When it comes to the reimagination of the iconic character, Amitabh Bachchan looks extremely perfect in this role.
Watch the trailer of Avengers Doomsday from Bollywood
What if Avengers: Doomsday was made in India in the 80's? #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/VgBRGHijbL— CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) January 29, 2026
7.Rajesh Khanna as Cyclops
It's hard to imagine our beloved Kaka as the badass Cyclops, but the AI outcome is something to Marvel at.
8.Rishi Kapoor as Hawkeye
Agent Clint Barton aka Hawkeye is the underdog in The Avengers, and Rishi Kapoor perfectly fits the role.
9.Mithun Chakraborty as Spider-Man
Ever imagined Disco Dancer Mithun Chakraborty swinging between the Mumbai skyscrappers as the web-slinger Peter Parker aka friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man? AI fulfiled your imagination, and the results are droll worthy.
10.Rekha as Scarlet Witch
Last, but not the least, we have evergreen Rekha as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, and boy there can't be a better actress than her playing such mysterious character.