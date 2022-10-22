Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash

Producer Anand Pandit hosted a star-studded Diwali bash, and it brought the biggest stars of Bollywood under one roof.
Chehre, The Big Bull producer Anand Pandit hosted a big Diwali bash, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to superstars Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, and other actors graced the bash to celebrate the festival of lights. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Amitabh Bachchan
Let's start with an icon jo jaha khade ho jaate hai, line wahi se suru ho jaati hai. Amitabh Bachchan was among the early guest, who arrived on-time and added charm to the bash.
2. Ajay Devgn- Kajol
Ajay Devgn and Kajol also graced the Diwali bash, and they were among the first Bollywood power couple who arrived at the party.
3. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is known for staying away from parties. The actor isn't a party animal, but he made an exception for Pandit, as this was much more a get-together for Bollywood.
4. Hrithik Roshan
Here comes the Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan. The Krrish star was also among the early arrival guest in the bash. In this photo, Roshan is posing with Anand and his wife Roopa.
5. Manoj Bajpayee
The Gangs of Wasseypur star Manoj Bajpayee also arrived at the party in a simple green shirt.
6. Anupam Kher
We end our list with the biggest superstar of 2022, Anupam Kher. The Kashmir Files star attended the bash, and he also added more value to the occasion.