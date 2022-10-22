Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash

Chehre, The Big Bull producer Anand Pandit hosted a big Diwali bash, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to superstars Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, and other actors graced the bash to celebrate the festival of lights. Let's take a look at it. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)