Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale
ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes
Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'
IFFD 2026: Dharmendra to be honoured by Hema Malini, actress reacts
Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur issues notice to remove his mother Rani Kapur as trustee of RK Family Trust
'Who are you? What are you?': Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh targets R Ashwin, vows to silence Arjun Tendulkar critics
CM Yogi's UP goverment declares two-days holiday on Ram Navami: Government offices, schools, banks to remain shut on March 26, 27
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR retire jersey No. 12 ahead of upcoming season - Here's why
Govt issues fresh order amid LPG Shortage: LPG supply to be cut off if not switched to piped gas; here's what you need to know
Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Homebound dominates, Black Warrant shines, Farida Jalal wins big, winners' list announced
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Mar 25, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
1.Amitabh Bachchan
The legendary supertar Amitabh Bachchan completed his schooling from Sherwood College in Nainital, followed by a Bachelor of Science degree from Kirori Mal College, a part of Delhi University. His academic achievements are supplemented by an honorary doctorate from a university in Queensland, Australia.
2.Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra is another highly educated celebrity, graduating from Manchester Business School in the UK in Business, Finance, and Economics triple honors. She has an academic record as impressive as her journey in Bollywood.
3.Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan attended St. Columba’s School in Delhi, in which he excelled in both academic and co-curricular activities. He then went to Hansraj College to study Economics and also took a Mass Communication course in Jamia Millia Islamia. However, he dropped his studies to pursue his acting career.
4.Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan started her acting career at a very young age in Hum Paanch. She is one of the most-educated actors. She graduated in Sociology from St. Xavier’s College. Then she pursued her Master's in Sociology from Mumbai University.
5.John Abraham
John Abraham has also pursued his higher studies in one of the top-ranked colleges in India, Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies, in which he earned his MBA degree. John studied in Bombay Scottish School in his early years. He then earned his Economics degree in Jai Hind College.
6.Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan has always credited her academic background for her confidence. She completed her schooling at Besant Montessori School in Mumbai and later attended Columbia University in New York, where she studied History and Political Science, balancing academics with her creative aspirations.
7.Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda studied in Australia, completing a degree in Marketing and a Master’s in Human Resource Management from the University of Melbourne. His global exposure shaped his versatile personality.
8.Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan has completed her Bachelor’s in Modern History from Balliol College in Oxford University in the UK and has also completed her Master’s in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK.
9.Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana graduated from DAV College, Chandigarh, in English Literature. Then he pursued his Master's in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies in Chandigarh, Panjab University.
10.Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta completed her English Honours from St. Bede's College in Shimla and later pursued a postgraduate degree in Criminal Psychology from Himachal Pradesh University.