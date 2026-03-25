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Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale

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Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale

Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royal

ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes

ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026

Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'

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Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

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Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham to Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, and Soha Ali Khan, here are the 10 most educated actors in Bollywood.

Aman Wadhwa | Mar 25, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

1.Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
1

The legendary supertar Amitabh Bachchan completed his schooling from Sherwood College in Nainital, followed by a Bachelor of Science degree from Kirori Mal College, a part of Delhi University. His academic achievements are supplemented by an honorary doctorate from a university in Queensland, Australia.

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2.Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
2

Parineeti Chopra is another highly educated celebrity, graduating from Manchester Business School in the UK in Business, Finance, and Economics triple honors. She has an academic record as impressive as her journey in Bollywood.

3.Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
3

Shah Rukh Khan attended St. Columba’s School in Delhi, in which he excelled in both academic and co-curricular activities. He then went to Hansraj College to study Economics and also took a Mass Communication course in Jamia Millia Islamia. However, he dropped his studies to pursue his acting career.

4.Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan
4

Vidya Balan started her acting career at a very young age in Hum Paanch. She is one of the most-educated actors. She graduated in Sociology from St. Xavier’s College. Then she pursued her Master's in Sociology from Mumbai University.

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5.John Abraham

John Abraham
5

John Abraham has also pursued his higher studies in one of the top-ranked colleges in India, Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies, in which he earned his MBA degree. John studied in Bombay Scottish School in his early years. He then earned his Economics degree in Jai Hind College.

6.Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
6

Sara Ali Khan has always credited her academic background for her confidence. She completed her schooling at Besant Montessori School in Mumbai and later attended Columbia University in New York, where she studied History and Political Science, balancing academics with her creative aspirations.

7.Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda
7

Randeep Hooda studied in Australia, completing a degree in Marketing and a Master’s in Human Resource Management from the University of Melbourne. His global exposure shaped his versatile personality.

8.Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan
8

Soha Ali Khan has completed her Bachelor’s in Modern History from Balliol College in Oxford University in the UK and has also completed her Master’s in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK.

 

9.Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana
9

Ayushmann Khurrana graduated from DAV College, Chandigarh, in English Literature. Then he pursued his Master's in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies in Chandigarh, Panjab University.

10.Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta
10

Preity Zinta completed her English Honours from St. Bede's College in Shimla and later pursued a postgraduate degree in Criminal Psychology from Himachal Pradesh University.

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Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royals sale
Explained: Why Shane Warne's family will earn Rs 450 crore after Rajasthan Royal
ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes
ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026
Deepak Tijori on winning Best Actor, Echoes of Us bagging 3 awards at Indian Panorama International Film Festival: 'This honour makes journey complete'
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