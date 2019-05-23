Amidst 'Mardaani 2' shoot, Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Ajmer Dargah

We came across a few photos of Rani Mukerji from Ajmer Dargah where she sought blessings along with her brother Raja Mukerji. Check out the photos.

Rani Mukerji is currently in Kota, Rajasthan where she is shooting for her upcoming film, Mardaani 2. Amidst shooting in the hot temperature, Rani got invited to meet the local police and their families at an informal gathering. As she plays the role of Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2, Rani was elated to meet the cops and she was even felicitated by them. About 300 police officers and their families met the actor during the event.

Talking about the same, a source stated to DNA, "Rani on her part went out of her way to ensure the cops and their families had a great time. She added, "The reactions Rani got from the police force and their families was overwhelming."

Now after being in Kota, Rani headed to Ajmer Dargah to seek blessings for her film. She was accompanied by her brother Raja Mukerji as well.

Check out the photos below: