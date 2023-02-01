Search icon
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot in the first week of February in a private wedding ceremony.

B-town couple Kira Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. As per the media reports, they are all set to tie the knot in the first week of February. Their fans are so excited, they can't wait to see them getting married. Kiara was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra's store and fans assumed that she was there for her bridal lehenga. (All images: Kiara Adanvi/Instagram)

Meanwhile, let's take a look at Kiara's photos in the bridal lehenga: 

1. Kiara giving us major goals

Recently, Kiara Advani shared an ad clip that featured her as a bride. One of the social media users commented, "Yeh ad is liye dala kyu ki kiara aur sid ki shadi ho rahi hai 6 th feb ko."

2. Kiara Advani looks pretty

Needless to say, Kiara Advani is looking very pretty in this bridal lehenga. One of her fans wrote, "Waiting to see in real." 

3. Kiara and Sidharth

Sidharth and Kiara have given many hints about their rumoured relationship but they never made it official. However, their friends and co-stars including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Vicky Kaushal made sure to tease them and made them blush.

4. During Misson Majnu screening

During the screening of Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Misson Majnu's screening, Kiara hugged the actor.

5. Extended support

A few hours later, Kiara extended support to Sidharth's film, by dropping a review about Misson Majnu. On her Instagram, Kiara dropped the poster of the film and wrote, "An outstanding performance from India's Majnu! Must Must Watch. A beautifully executed film. Huge congratulations to the entire team @sidmalhotra @rashmika_mandanna."

6. When paps teased Kiara

While posing for the media, one of the paparazzi teased Kiara about the rumoured wedding date with Sidharth Malhotra. As soon as the pap said 'madam February 6,' Advani laughed and walked further to meet other guests.

