Amid Vicky-Katrina’s wedding reports, a look at celebs who opted for palace weddings

Be it Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli, or Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas, celebs chose lavish palaces as their wedding venue. Therefore, fans are always excited about Bollywood celebrity weddings. Now, according to media reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal can tie the knot at a luxurious fort in Rajasthan. Despite the fact that there is no official confirmation, there is a lot of speculation about when, where, and how Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot.