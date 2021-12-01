Amid Vicky-Katrina’s wedding reports, a look at celebs who opted for palace weddings

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to get married on December 9, at Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.
Be it Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli, or Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas, celebs chose lavish palaces as their wedding venue. Therefore, fans are always excited about Bollywood celebrity weddings. Now, according to media reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal can tie the knot at a luxurious fort in Rajasthan. Despite the fact that there is no official confirmation, there is a lot of speculation about when, where, and how Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot.
1. Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal, Six Senses Fort
As per media reports, rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to marry at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan on December 9. (Picture credit: File photo)
2. Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas, Umaid Bhavan Palace
Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace. The actress opted for an Indian-style wedding which is an absolute dream for every couple. (Picture credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
3. Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh, Villa Del Balbianello
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started their new life on November 12, 2019, at Villa Del Balbianello, Italy. (Picture credit: File photo)
4. Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli, Borgo Finocchieto
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli in a very private ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto, Tuscany, Italy. (Picture credit: File photo)
5. Raveena Tandon- Naveen Thadani, Shiv Niwas Palace
Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani married on February 22, 2004, at Shiv Niwas Palace, Udaipur. It is one of the greatest palaces in India. (Picture credit: File photo)
6. Rajkummar Rao- Patralekhaa, The Oberoi Sukhvilas
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently said ‘Yes, I do’ at the Oberoi Sukhvilas, Chandigarh. The luxurious property is thirty minutes away from Chandigarh, is surrounded by more than 8,000 acres of protected forest. (Picture credit: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)