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Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

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Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's courtroom drama System has been received with love and appreciation from the masses and critics. Amid the movie's great run on OTT, here are the most impressive on-screen female duos.

Simran Singh | Jun 02, 2026, 08:56 PM IST

1.Sridevi and Jaya Prada

Sridevi and Jaya Prada
1

Let's start the list with the timeless beauty of Sridevi and Jaya Prada. The two Southern beauties have been among the biggest stars in Bollywood. Their combination in Tohfa, Mawali has made the box office cash registers ring high.

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2.Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai

Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai
2

Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai have been the biggest examples of two superstars becoming one lethal combo on the big screen. Their camaraderie in Dola Re from Devdas (2002) is still regarded as one of the biggest cinematic treats of the decade. 

3.Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra
3

Sanjay Leela Bhansali did it again! In the decade of 2010, he went on to give another banger combo of two A-lister heroines in the blockbuster Bajirao Mastani (2015). How can we forget Pinga? The debate ends here. 

4.Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel

Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel
4

Carrying forward the legacy for a new generation, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel emerged as one of the most refreshing young female duos in Laapataa Ladies. Through their contrasting journeys of self-discovery, courage, and independence, the young actresses delivered heartfelt performances. 

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5.Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika
5

We end the list with the latest entrant, Sonakshi Sinha, and Jyotika from System. Their journey, set against an engaging courtroom drama, is elevated by their layered performances and effortless chemistry, making Neha and Sarika one of the most memorable on-screen female duos in recent times. 

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