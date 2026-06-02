Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jun 02, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
1.Sridevi and Jaya Prada
Let's start the list with the timeless beauty of Sridevi and Jaya Prada. The two Southern beauties have been among the biggest stars in Bollywood. Their combination in Tohfa, Mawali has made the box office cash registers ring high.
2.Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai
Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai have been the biggest examples of two superstars becoming one lethal combo on the big screen. Their camaraderie in Dola Re from Devdas (2002) is still regarded as one of the biggest cinematic treats of the decade.
3.Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra
Sanjay Leela Bhansali did it again! In the decade of 2010, he went on to give another banger combo of two A-lister heroines in the blockbuster Bajirao Mastani (2015). How can we forget Pinga? The debate ends here.
4.Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel
Carrying forward the legacy for a new generation, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel emerged as one of the most refreshing young female duos in Laapataa Ladies. Through their contrasting journeys of self-discovery, courage, and independence, the young actresses delivered heartfelt performances.
5.Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika
We end the list with the latest entrant, Sonakshi Sinha, and Jyotika from System. Their journey, set against an engaging courtroom drama, is elevated by their layered performances and effortless chemistry, making Neha and Sarika one of the most memorable on-screen female duos in recent times.