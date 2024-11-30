5 . Nimrat Kaur in headlines for...

5

For the past few weeks, Nimrat Kaur has been making headlines due to malicious linkup rumours of her with Abhishek Bachchan. They both have worked in Dasvi and recently they have been linked by gossipmongers and netizens. However, neither of the actors have confirmed or denied the rumours. Nimrat's recent film was Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, which was released in 2023.

Also read: Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, her sister-in-law drops cryptic post on 'learning your worth'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.