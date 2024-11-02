4 . Nimrat Kaur enjoying a blissful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas

4

In Sikhs, Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated during Diwali, in the context of the sixth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind, who freed 52 Hindu kings from Gwalior Fort, who Mughal Emperor Jahangir had imprisoned. Emperor Jahangir held 52 Kings at the Gwalior Fort for several months, and Guru Hargobind made them free from imprisonment. In these photos, Nimrat was seen visiting gurudwara and paying respects to Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.