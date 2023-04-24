Search icon
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics

Ram Charan and his family held a lavish, intimate baby shower for Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and it was attended by close family friends and celebrities.

  Apr 24, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

On Sunday, Actor Ram Charan and his family held a lavish but intimate baby shower for Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The power couple and their families are elated to welcome the newest member of their family. Thus, they invited close family friends and celebrities to share their happiness with them. Let's take a look. (Images source: Upasana Kamineni Konidela Instagram)

1. Allu Arjun with Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Allu Arjun with Upasana Kamineni Konidela
1/5

Allu Arjun was among the attendees of the baby shower. He also posed with Upsana, shared the photo on his Instagram, and wished her happiness, he wrote, "So happy for my sweetest Upsi.

2. Allu Arjun made Ram Charan laugh

Allu Arjun made Ram Charan laugh
2/5

Here's another glimpse of the baby shower. In the function, Allu Arjun cracked a joke, and Ram Charan laughed out loud. 

3. Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor
3/5

Singer Kanika Kapoor flew all the way down to Hyderabad to attend Upasana and Ram's baby shower. 

4. Sania Mirza and Kanika Kapoor with Upasana

Sania Mirza and Kanika Kapoor with Upasana
4/5

Here's mom-to-be Upasana is getting love and attention from her friends, Sania Mirza and Kanika Kapoor

5. The big photo

The big photo
5/5

Here's the big photo of parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela posing with Sania Mirza and Kanika Kapoor. 

