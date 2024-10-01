Alia Bhatt slays in black as she promotes Jigra

Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Jigra.
Alia Bhatt shared her glamorous photos in black corset top and black trousers on Instagram, as she continues to promote her upcoming action thriller Jigra.
1. Alia Bhatt looks smart and stylish in black
Alia Bhatt looked stylish in black corset top and matching trousers in the new set of photos she shared on her Instagram on Tuesday. She also wore oversized hoop earrrings, stiletto heels, and a couple of rings. Captioning her pictures, she wrote, "Waiting for 11th October like... (kissing emoji) #Jigra in cinemas, 10 days to go."
2. Fans say Alia Bhatt's fashion game is 'always on top'
Alia Bhatt's pictures went viral on social media as soon as she shared them. Reacting to her photos, one netizen wrote, "Fashionista Alia Bhatt. No matter what movie promotions your fashion game is on top", while another added, "Alia's fashion game remains undisputed and untouched, always on top."
3. Jigra has Alia Bhatt protecting her brother Vedang Raina
Jigra centres around a relationship between a sister and a brother. Alia plays Satya, who will go to any lengths to take her brother Ankur out of the jail in a South East Asian nation. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, Vivek Gomber and Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in a cameo.
4. Alia Bhatt has also produced Jigra
The action thriller is directed by Vasan Bala, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed films Monica O My Darling and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The film has been produced by Alia Bhatt herself under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
5. Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
Jigra will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also releases on the same day. In south India, the two films will face competition from Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action film Vettiayan, which hits theatres on October 10.