Pics: Alia Bhatt shares jaw-dropping photos in bralette pants, outfit designed by Pakistani designer

Alia Bhatt broke the internet on Wednesday when she shared jaw-dropping photos on Instagram on Wednesday. Have a look.
Alia Bhatt often shares her beautiful and stunning pictures in lehenga, saree, or dress on her Instagram handle. But the actress stunned everyone with her sexy and sizzling avatar on Wednesday. The 'Gully Boy' actor shared glamorous photos in the outfit, designed by the famous Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan, she wore at her friend's wedding recently. Meanwhile, on the work-front, Alia is busy with her two back to back releases - 'RRR' in January and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in February. (Image source: Alia Bhatt and Faraz Manan/Instagram)
1. Alia Bhatt's sexy avatar
Alia Bhatt looked hot and ravishing in the nude-coloured bralette-pants with shimmery cape. The sleeveless blouse, with plunging neckline, heightened the sex appeal of the actress.
2. Alia Bhatt's friend wedding
Alia Bhatt chose the dreamy outfit for her friend Meghna Goyal's wedding ceremony. Alia attended the festivities with her entire girl gang including her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.
3. Alia Bhatt's outfit designed by Faraz Manan
Alia Bhatt's seductive outfit was designed by the famous Pakistani fashion designer, Faraz Manan. Faraz also shared the actress' pictures on his own Instagram handle.
4. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor approves
Alia and Ranbir are very open about their relationship. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor even approved her sexy look and dropped a heart and fire emoji below the picture shared by Faraz Manan.
5. Alia Bhatt's most awaited film
Apart from her two releases early next year, Alia Bhatt's most anticipated film is the fantasy adventure drama 'Brahmastra' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, scheduled to release on 9 September, 2022.