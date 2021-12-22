Pics: Alia Bhatt shares jaw-dropping photos in bralette pants, outfit designed by Pakistani designer

Alia Bhatt often shares her beautiful and stunning pictures in lehenga, saree, or dress on her Instagram handle. But the actress stunned everyone with her sexy and sizzling avatar on Wednesday. The 'Gully Boy' actor shared glamorous photos in the outfit, designed by the famous Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan, she wore at her friend's wedding recently. Meanwhile, on the work-front, Alia is busy with her two back to back releases - 'RRR' in January and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in February. (Image source: Alia Bhatt and Faraz Manan/Instagram)