Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3051691
HomePhotos

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared photos from the launch event of Prime Video's upcoming series Mission Start Ab.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 14, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Alia Bhatt looked mesmerising in a black saree at the launch event of Prime Video's Shark Tank-like series Mission Start Ab in Delhi on Wednesday. On Thursday, the actress dropped photos from the event on her own Instagram.

1. Alia Bhatt flaunts her 'jhumka'

Alia Bhatt flaunts her 'jhumka'
1/5

Promoting her latest song What Jhumka from her next release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt flaunted her jhumka in the first photo of her carousel post.

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Alia Bhatt extends support to Mission Start Ab

Alia Bhatt extends support to Mission Start Ab
2/5

Sharing the photos, the Darlings actress wrote, "Made a quick trip to दिल्ली and spoke from my दिल to support #MissionStartAbOnPrime".



3. All you need to know about Mission Start Ab

All you need to know about Mission Start Ab
3/5

Mission Start Ab is a seven-episode Prime Video series that will feature the journey of 10 early-stage founders and their startups, who will compete to be India's next unicorn.



4. Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut
4/5

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, in which she is seen playing the main antagonist and challenging Gal Gadot, will start streaming on Netflix on August 11.



5. Alia Bhatt with Ajay Kumar Sood

Alia Bhatt with Ajay Kumar Sood
5/5

"Many thanks to Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt of India, Ajay Kumar Sood ji for his support of this initiative to discover grassroots entrepreneurs in India", wrote Bhatt as the show is made in collaboration with his office.



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Yamuna water level breaks 45-year-old record in Delhi, reaches 207.55 meters, many evacuated
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.