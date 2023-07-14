trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared photos from the launch event of Prime Video's upcoming series Mission Start Ab.

Alia Bhatt looked mesmerising in a black saree at the launch event of Prime Video's Shark Tank-like series Mission Start Ab in Delhi on Wednesday. On Thursday, the actress dropped photos from the event on her own Instagram.

1. Alia Bhatt flaunts her 'jhumka'

Promoting her latest song What Jhumka from her next release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt flaunted her jhumka in the first photo of her carousel post.





2. Alia Bhatt extends support to Mission Start Ab

2/5 Sharing the photos, the Darlings actress wrote, "Made a quick trip to दिल्ली and spoke from my दिल to support #MissionStartAbOnPrime".



3. All you need to know about Mission Start Ab

3/5 Mission Start Ab is a seven-episode Prime Video series that will feature the journey of 10 early-stage founders and their startups, who will compete to be India's next unicorn.



4. Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut

4/5 Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, in which she is seen playing the main antagonist and challenging Gal Gadot, will start streaming on Netflix on August 11.



5. Alia Bhatt with Ajay Kumar Sood

5/5 "Many thanks to Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt of India, Ajay Kumar Sood ji for his support of this initiative to discover grassroots entrepreneurs in India", wrote Bhatt as the show is made in collaboration with his office.



