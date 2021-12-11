Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in stunning turquoise saree - See VIRAL pics

Take a peek at Alia Bhatt's stunning photos wearing a gorgeous Kanjeevaram saree.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 11, 2021, 01:12 PM IST

Alia Bhatt's ability to look fantastic in every outfit is well-known. The actress has looked lovely in a variety of outfits, including short dresses and Indian attire. She's been posting a lot of images recently in various sarees, and they're blowing her fans' minds. She isn't afraid to experiment with different colours and styles, and she always comes across as a diva.

1. Alia Bhatt's Kanjeevaram saree

Alia Bhatt's Kanjeevaram saree
1/5

Alia Bhatt is slated to star in the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film 'RRR', which also stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Ajay Devgn. The actress travelled to Chennai to promote the film and shared a photo of her traditional look for the occasion on Instagram. She wore a lovely Kanjeevaram saree for the occasion, and she looked just stunning.

2. Alia Bhatt's Instagram post

Alia Bhatt's Instagram post
2/5

Alia wore a beautiful green Kanjeevaram silk saree to the promotional event, and she posted photos of herself wearing it on Instagram. Alia's traditional attire was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. With a peacock emoji, the actress shared images of her new look on her Instagram. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

3. Alia Bhatt's embroidered saree

Alia Bhatt's embroidered saree
3/5

Alia Bhatt's Kanjeevaram saree is a beautiful turquoise colour. The pallu and drape of the eternal six yards are embroidered in gold. The actress finished her elegant attire with a turquoise sleeveless blouse.

4. Alia Bhatt's accessories

Alia Bhatt's accessories
4/5

The star's six-yard ensemble was finished by spectacular gold jhumkis with white pearls and two statement rings.

5. Alia Bhatt's hair and makeup

Alia Bhatt's hair and makeup
5/5

Alia Bhatt wore her hair in a centre-parted sleek bun with a white gajra to give the traditional look a stunning touch.

Finally, the look was completed with white-painted nails, a dainty black bindi, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes, a bright pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and subtle eye shadow.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.