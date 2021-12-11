Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in stunning turquoise saree - See VIRAL pics

Take a peek at Alia Bhatt's stunning photos wearing a gorgeous Kanjeevaram saree.
Alia Bhatt's ability to look fantastic in every outfit is well-known. The actress has looked lovely in a variety of outfits, including short dresses and Indian attire. She's been posting a lot of images recently in various sarees, and they're blowing her fans' minds. She isn't afraid to experiment with different colours and styles, and she always comes across as a diva.
1. Alia Bhatt's Kanjeevaram saree
Alia Bhatt is slated to star in the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film 'RRR', which also stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Ajay Devgn. The actress travelled to Chennai to promote the film and shared a photo of her traditional look for the occasion on Instagram. She wore a lovely Kanjeevaram saree for the occasion, and she looked just stunning.
2. Alia Bhatt's Instagram post
Alia wore a beautiful green Kanjeevaram silk saree to the promotional event, and she posted photos of herself wearing it on Instagram. Alia's traditional attire was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. With a peacock emoji, the actress shared images of her new look on her Instagram.
3. Alia Bhatt's embroidered saree
Alia Bhatt's Kanjeevaram saree is a beautiful turquoise colour. The pallu and drape of the eternal six yards are embroidered in gold. The actress finished her elegant attire with a turquoise sleeveless blouse.
4. Alia Bhatt's accessories
The star's six-yard ensemble was finished by spectacular gold jhumkis with white pearls and two statement rings.
5. Alia Bhatt's hair and makeup
Alia Bhatt wore her hair in a centre-parted sleek bun with a white gajra to give the traditional look a stunning touch.
Finally, the look was completed with white-painted nails, a dainty black bindi, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes, a bright pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and subtle eye shadow.