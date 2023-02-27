Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023

It was a star-studded Sunday evening at Zee Cine Awards 2023, with several celebrities gracing the red carpet.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 27, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

On Sunday, Zee Cine Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai, and it was graced by several known personalities from Bollywood. Without much ado, let's take a look at the stars who made the evening special with their presence. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
1/8

We start the list with Bollywood's very own Darling, Alia Bhatt. The actress graced the red carpet in a sea-green bodycon outfit and dazzled the night. 

2. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol
2/8

Next, we have, Bobby Deol posing on the red carpet, and celebrating his victory by flashing his trophy. 

3. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
3/8

The superhit actress and the newest bride of Bollywood, Kiara Advani was also spotted adding more red to the red carpet with her presence. 

4. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
4/8

Bollywood's young heartthrob Kartik Aaryan was also spotted posing for paps happily. 

5. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
5/8

Varun Dhawan also added more zeal to the red carpet by posing with the perfect dash of his swag. 

6. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor
6/8

Let's talk about the star who is still giving tough to young actors. Anil Kapoor slayed red carpet fashion rules like a pro, and he was charming while posing for the paps. 

7. Tiger Shroff with Jeetendra

Tiger Shroff with Jeetendra
7/8

This photo is the perfect example of talent meets experience. Tiger Shroff and Jeetendra posed for the camera together, and the former was glad to share the frame with the veteran star. 

8. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone
8/8

We end the list with another addition to the beautiful face of Bollywood. Sunny Leone was also spotted attending the awards night. Her presence has added more value to the eve. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stunning Pakistani bride killer dance moves to 'Jalebi Bai' delights internet, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.