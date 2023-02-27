Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023

It was a star-studded Sunday evening at Zee Cine Awards 2023, with several celebrities gracing the red carpet.
On Sunday, Zee Cine Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai, and it was graced by several known personalities from Bollywood. Without much ado, let's take a look at the stars who made the evening special with their presence. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Alia Bhatt
We start the list with Bollywood's very own Darling, Alia Bhatt. The actress graced the red carpet in a sea-green bodycon outfit and dazzled the night.
2. Bobby Deol
Next, we have, Bobby Deol posing on the red carpet, and celebrating his victory by flashing his trophy.
3. Kiara Advani
The superhit actress and the newest bride of Bollywood, Kiara Advani was also spotted adding more red to the red carpet with her presence.
4. Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood's young heartthrob Kartik Aaryan was also spotted posing for paps happily.
5. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan also added more zeal to the red carpet by posing with the perfect dash of his swag.
6. Anil Kapoor
Let's talk about the star who is still giving tough to young actors. Anil Kapoor slayed red carpet fashion rules like a pro, and he was charming while posing for the paps.
7. Tiger Shroff with Jeetendra
This photo is the perfect example of talent meets experience. Tiger Shroff and Jeetendra posed for the camera together, and the former was glad to share the frame with the veteran star.
8. Sunny Leone
We end the list with another addition to the beautiful face of Bollywood. Sunny Leone was also spotted attending the awards night. Her presence has added more value to the eve.