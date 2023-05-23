Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Disney’s classic animated film The Little Mermaid is getting its own live-action adaptation, which will be releasing in theatres this Friday. We asked ChatGPT which Bollywood actresses would be perfect for the role

While Halle Bailey is playing Princess Ariel in the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, her casting has seen mixed responses from fans. Given that The Little Mermaid is a timeless tale rooted in romance and music, many had wondered what it would look like if Bollywood were to remake it. We asked the omnipresent expert – AI chatbot ChatGPT – its suggestions for Bollywood actresses who would best fit the role of Ariel if The Little Mermaid were to ever get a remake in Hindi.