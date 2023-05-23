Search icon
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Disney’s classic animated film The Little Mermaid is getting its own live-action adaptation, which will be releasing in theatres this Friday. We asked ChatGPT which Bollywood actresses would be perfect for the role

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 23, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

While Halle Bailey is playing Princess Ariel in the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, her casting has seen mixed responses from fans. Given that The Little Mermaid is a timeless tale rooted in romance and music, many had wondered what it would look like if Bollywood were to remake it. We asked the omnipresent expert – AI chatbot ChatGPT – its suggestions for Bollywood actresses who would best fit the role of Ariel if The Little Mermaid were to ever get a remake in Hindi. 

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
1/5

Calling Alia Bhatt ‘a versatile actress known for her ability to portray diverse roles’, ChatGPT recommends her as the first choice to play Ariel, noting that she has ‘a youthful charm and the ability to portray emotions effectively’

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
2/5

ChatGPT calls Janhvi ‘talented’ and says that she would a good choice to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid as she ‘has a graceful presence and a certain innocence that could align well with Ariel's character’

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor
3/5

Noting Shraddha’s ‘innocence and grace’, ChatGPT says she would be a good choice for Ariel. The chatbot adds that ‘she has a graceful presence and a sweet demeanor, which could lend well to Ariel's innocent and curious nature’

4. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
4/5

Sara’s USP, in the eyes of ChatGPT is her ‘bubbly personality and a refreshing screen presence’, and that chatbot says the actress could ‘bring a unique touch to the character of Ariel’ if The Little Mermaid were remade in Hindi

5. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
5/5

The popular chatbot takes note of Ananya’s ‘vibrant personality and a playful charm’ that it says could help the actress ‘bring Ariel to life on the screen’

