Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls

Alia Bhatt finally met her debut at the Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion nights, which is currently being held in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 02, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

Alia Bhatt finally made her Met Gala debut, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star mesmersied everyone when she walked the red carpet in a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung.

Take a look:

1. Alia Bhatt looks glam

Alia Bhatt looks glam
1/5

To finish the look, Alia wore matching gloves and earrings. Alia looks glam in slicked-back hair with a middle parting.

2. Look inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer

Look inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer
2/5

Sharing her photos on Instagram, Alia revealed, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look." 

3. Wanted to wear something made in India

Wanted to wear something made in India
3/5

Alia Said, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met."

4. Right Accessories

Right Accessories
4/5

Alia Bhatt further said, " a girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair."

5. Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone
5/5

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. (With inputs from ANI)

