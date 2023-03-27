Search icon
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'

Alia Bhatt dropped photos from his recent visit to London. The vacay diary included snaps from a late-night walk with Ranbir and shopping for their daughter Raha.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 27, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Alia Bhatt recently visited London with her family and explored the different corners of the city. Alia dropped the photo dump on her Instagram and has several moments from their vacay diary. Let's take a look at them. (Image source: Alia Bhatt Instagram). 

1. Alia Bhatt enjoying her London visit

Alia Bhatt enjoying her London visit
1/5

Here's the first picture from the photo dump of Alia Bhatt. The actress looked graciously charming in a white outfit. 

2. Alia Bhatt with little sister

Alia Bhatt with little sister
2/5

Alia Bhatt didn't go on a solo trip. She was accompanied by two of her favourite person. The first one is her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The other one.... let's move on to the next picture for that. 

3. Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor
3/5

Here's Alia Bhatt and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, walking closely with arms around each other, and enjoying their late-night walk on an empty street in London. 

4. Alia Bhatt's peaceful walk in park

Alia Bhatt's peaceful walk in park
4/5

There can't be a better way to start a day than roaming around the greens and sipping hot coffee. In this photo, Alia is captured enjoying a walk in the park.  

5. Netizens asking Alia Bhatt about daughter Raha Kapoor

Netizens asking Alia Bhatt about daughter Raha Kapoor
5/5

After exploring London to the fullest, Alia stopped at London's famous kids' store to shop for her daughter, Raha Kapoor. After Alia shared the photos on her Instagram, several internet users trolled access and asked, "Where is Raha?" A netizen joked, "Raha be like: Arey mereko toh andar lo." Another netizen added, "Tumhara baby kaha gaya. Abhi to pregnant thi (Where is your baby? You were recently pregnant)." A user wrote, "Aapka baby kaha he (where is your baby)." 

