
Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

On Thursday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh became showstopper for Manish Malhotra's show. But Alia shared what went behind making the show successful.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 21, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh charmed Manish Malhotra's extravagant Bridal Couture Show, by walking the ramp in their royal avatar. The actress shared a behind-the-scene story before the main show, and how she ended her day. Let's take a look at it. (Images source: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Glowing Alia Bhatt in Bridal outfit
Here's Alia Bhatt posing in Bridal lehenga choli. The lehenga was embellished with intricate gold hand embroidery and heavy gold work. Her blouse had a plunging sweetheart neckline and triangle sleeves. The ensemble was completed with a floor-length netted veil.






Alia Bhatt slaying her fans in minimal makeup
For the mega event, Alia's kept her minimal makeup look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, a hint of blush and nude lip colour.



The princess look of Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looked like a princess as she kept her long hair cascaded beautifully in a middle partition.



The charming chemistry of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh
This is how Rocky aka Ranveer Singh and Rani aka Alia Bhatt charmed the event, with their enchanting chemistry. For Manish's event, Ranveer wore a three-piece ethnic ensemble consisting of a kurta, overcoat and pants. 



That's how Alia Bhatt ended her busy day
After the hectic promotions and the mega event, Alia Bhatt ended the day with much-required sleep. The actress even shared a part of her discussion with Manish before the main event. (6th slide from right)

Here's the post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will release in cinemas on July 21. 



