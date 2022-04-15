Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma: A look at expensive engagement rings of B-town actresses

Take a look at these stunning engagement rings of Bollywood actresses.
The exchange of engagement rings is one of the first steps any couple takes before tying the knot and entering wedded bliss.
From Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty and Sonam Kapoor, these Bollywood divas all have one of the most expensive and exquisite rings!
1. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, who just married Ranbir Kapoor, flaunted her enormous engagement ring in Instagram images.
2. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in 2018, and their wedding was relationship goals in every way. Also, the rectangle solitaire set in platinum on the 34-year-old actress's left finger grabbed eyeballs.
3. Anushka Sharma
Everything about Anushka and Virat's secret wedding, including Anushka's engagement ring, was amazing, from the venue to the elegant attire to how much in love the pair appeared in the images and the happiness that radiated on their faces.
4. Priyanka Chopra
The cushion-cut diamond in Priyanka Chopra's engagement ring is set in platinum with tiny baguette diamonds on the sides.
5. Kareena Kapoor
When Kareena Kapoor Khan married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, she made headlines. A lovely round diamond ring complemented her stunning attire, making her look every inch the Nawab's Begum.
6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has flaunted her magnificent ring on several occasions since her wedding. It boasts a 53-carat solitaire.
7. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor has been seen wearing the gorgeous ring, which is said to be worth about Rs 90 lakh.