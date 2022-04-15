Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif: Check out Bollywood divas’ stunning mangalsutras

Take a look at the expensive mangalsutras of the divas.
As per the Candere website, 'Mangalsutra' is defined as "The word mangal means auspicious and sutra means thread – together mangalsutra means an auspicious thread uniting the souls." Several female actors don the mangalsutra on rare and special occasions. However, it's indeed one of the expensive pieces of jewellery they own.
Listed down are a few divas namely Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kajal Aggarwal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Samantha Akkineni, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and details about their expensive mangalsutra.
1. Alia Bhatt
Everything about Alia's attire is gorgeous, from her huge diamond ring to her mangalsutra to her one-of-a-kind kaleeras. And now, a fan has noticed that Alia's mangalsutra has a connection to the number eight. For those who don't know, Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number is 8. Intriguingly, it also means 'infinity.'
2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mangalsutra is reported of Rs 45 lakh and comprises a black beaded neckpiece with a diamond pendant.
3. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif wears a Sabyasachi Bengal Tiger Collection diamond-studded mangalsutra with black and gold beads and two little drop-down diamonds.
4. Deepika Padukone
With black beaded lace and a little diamond pendant, Deepika Padukone's mangalsutra is simply the best.
5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Sabyasachi traditional jewellers designed Priyanka Chopra Jonas' mangalsutra. It's a gold chain with four black beads and a pendant made of a diamond cut in a tear-drop form.
6. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam K Ahuja chose a one-of-a-kind mangalsutra by Usheeta Rawtani. It's made up of three pendants and black beads.
7. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's mangalsutra is more of a choker necklace, with a teardrop-shaped diamond pendant and double-layered black beads with two diamonds.