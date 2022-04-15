Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif: Check out Bollywood divas’ stunning mangalsutras

Take a look at the expensive mangalsutras of the divas.

As per the Candere website, 'Mangalsutra' is defined as "The word mangal means auspicious and sutra means thread – together mangalsutra means an auspicious thread uniting the souls." Several female actors don the mangalsutra on rare and special occasions. However, it's indeed one of the expensive pieces of jewellery they own.

Listed down are a few divas namely Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kajal Aggarwal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Samantha Akkineni, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and details about their expensive mangalsutra.