Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty launch choreographer Ganesh Acharya's dance studio

Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar came together to launch choreographer Ganesh Acharya's dance studio in Mumbai.
Sooryavanshi actor-director, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty came together to launch choreographer Ganesh Acharya's dance studio, V2S Dance Hall, Andheri. Let's take a look at the launch through photos. (All images source: Special arrangement)
1. Akshay Kumar with Ganesh Acharya
Here's Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar, posing with choreographer Ganesh at the launch of the dance school.
2. Rohit Shetty with Ganesh Acharya
The maverick director Rohit Shetty is a close friend of Ganesh. Thus, he graced the dance school launch with Kumar.
3. Akshay Kumar inaugurating dance school
In this photo, the Housefull actor is cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the dance school.
4. Rohit Shetty- The busiest director
After giving blockbuster Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty has announced his grand debut on OTT with his series Indian Police Force with Siddharth Malhotra. The director will also start Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn by end of this year.
5. Akshay Kumar's apology to his fans
Last night, Akshay Kumar issued an apology on his social media for endorsing a tobacco brand. He also shared that he has backed out from the endorsement, and he will also distribute the earnings from the campaign to a noble cause.