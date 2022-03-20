Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn: Inside photos of luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars

From Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan, here's a list of Bollywood stars who reportedly own a private jet.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 20, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

Bollywood stars prefer to live an extravagant life and they often provide a glimpse of their luxurious lifestyle on their social media pages. Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn reportedly own a private jet for their seamless travel. Here's a look at the inside photos of the private jets owned by these celebrities. (All images: File photos)

1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
1/6

Akshay Kumar, probably the busiest actor in Bollywood, reportedly owns a private jet worth a whopping sum of Rs 260 crore. In the photo, he is seen with his 'Bell Bottom' co-star Vaani Kapoor.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
2/6

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' collective net worth reportedly sums up to a staggering Rs 734 crores as per a 2020 GQ Magazine report. The 'Fashion' actress like to travel around the globe in her own private jet.

3. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
3/6

The 'War' and 'Bang Bang' star Hrithik Roshan, who is currently rumoured to be dating actress-singer Saba Azad, prefers to go on vacations with his family on his own private jet.

4. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn
4/6

Ajay Devgn, who recently made his digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar show 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', owns a six-seater Hawker 800 plane, as per various media reports.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
5/6

A glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's fancy private plane was shared by his son Abhishek in December 2019 when Big B received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

6. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
6/6

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra live a lavish lifestyle with properties across the world and the couple reportedly owns a private jet too which they use for family vacations.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.