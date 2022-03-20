Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn: Inside photos of luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars

Bollywood stars prefer to live an extravagant life and they often provide a glimpse of their luxurious lifestyle on their social media pages. Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn reportedly own a private jet for their seamless travel. Here's a look at the inside photos of the private jets owned by these celebrities. (All images: File photos)