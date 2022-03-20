Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn: Inside photos of luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars

From Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan, here's a list of Bollywood stars who reportedly own a private jet.
Bollywood stars prefer to live an extravagant life and they often provide a glimpse of their luxurious lifestyle on their social media pages. Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn reportedly own a private jet for their seamless travel. Here's a look at the inside photos of the private jets owned by these celebrities. (All images: File photos)
1. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, probably the busiest actor in Bollywood, reportedly owns a private jet worth a whopping sum of Rs 260 crore. In the photo, he is seen with his 'Bell Bottom' co-star Vaani Kapoor.
2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' collective net worth reportedly sums up to a staggering Rs 734 crores as per a 2020 GQ Magazine report. The 'Fashion' actress like to travel around the globe in her own private jet.
3. Hrithik Roshan
The 'War' and 'Bang Bang' star Hrithik Roshan, who is currently rumoured to be dating actress-singer Saba Azad, prefers to go on vacations with his family on his own private jet.
4. Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn, who recently made his digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar show 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', owns a six-seater Hawker 800 plane, as per various media reports.
5. Amitabh Bachchan
A glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's fancy private plane was shared by his son Abhishek in December 2019 when Big B received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
6. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra live a lavish lifestyle with properties across the world and the couple reportedly owns a private jet too which they use for family vacations.