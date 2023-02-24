Search icon
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha attend Selfiee screening

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and team Selfiee arranged a special screening for the cast and crew of the newly-released film. Let's take a look at the attendees.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 24, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

A night before Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee hit cinemas, the team held a special screening for the cast members of the film. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, other stars also graced the evening. Let's take a look at the celebs who attended the special preview. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)  

1. Akshay Kumar poses with on-screen enemy Emraan Hashmi

Akshay Kumar poses with on-screen enemy Emraan Hashmi
1/6

Let's start the list by mentioning the biggest stars, the showrunners, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The actors graced the movie night and even posed for the paps with Nushrratt Bharuccha. 

2. Nusharratt Bharuccha being the lady in black

Nusharratt Bharuccha being the lady in black
2/6

Let's take a moment and appreciate the woman who has added more glamour to the premiere night. In the movie, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar. Selfiee is the second movie of Kumar and Bharuccha after Ram Setu (2022). 

3. Diana Penty

Diana Penty
3/6

Not only Nushrratt, but Diana Penty has also added more glamour to the evening. Diana was spotted after a long gap in the media gaze, and her performance in Selfiee has grabbed the attention of moviegoers. 

4. Producer saab, Karan Johar!

Producer saab, Karan Johar!
4/6

Here comes the stylish producer Karan Johar. Selfiee is the third collaboration of Karan and director Raj Mehta after Good Newwz (2019) and JugJugg Jeeyo (2022). 

5. Abhimanyu Singh

Abhimanyu Singh
5/6

Abhimanyu Singh is also regarded as a scene stealer in his films. Selfiee also stars Abhimanyu in the supporting cast, and he was spotted attending the screening with his wife, Sargam Singh

6. Onkar Kapoor

Onkar Kapoor
6/6

We end our list with Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2 star Onkar Kapoor. He also graced the screening to cheer his PKP co-star Nushrratt. 

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
