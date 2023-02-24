Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha attend Selfiee screening

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and team Selfiee arranged a special screening for the cast and crew of the newly-released film. Let's take a look at the attendees.
A night before Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee hit cinemas, the team held a special screening for the cast members of the film. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, other stars also graced the evening. Let's take a look at the celebs who attended the special preview. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Akshay Kumar poses with on-screen enemy Emraan Hashmi
Let's start the list by mentioning the biggest stars, the showrunners, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The actors graced the movie night and even posed for the paps with Nushrratt Bharuccha.
2. Nusharratt Bharuccha being the lady in black
Let's take a moment and appreciate the woman who has added more glamour to the premiere night. In the movie, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar. Selfiee is the second movie of Kumar and Bharuccha after Ram Setu (2022).
3. Diana Penty
Not only Nushrratt, but Diana Penty has also added more glamour to the evening. Diana was spotted after a long gap in the media gaze, and her performance in Selfiee has grabbed the attention of moviegoers.
4. Producer saab, Karan Johar!
Here comes the stylish producer Karan Johar. Selfiee is the third collaboration of Karan and director Raj Mehta after Good Newwz (2019) and JugJugg Jeeyo (2022).
5. Abhimanyu Singh
Abhimanyu Singh is also regarded as a scene stealer in his films. Selfiee also stars Abhimanyu in the supporting cast, and he was spotted attending the screening with his wife, Sargam Singh
6. Onkar Kapoor
We end our list with Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2 star Onkar Kapoor. He also graced the screening to cheer his PKP co-star Nushrratt.