Akshay Kumar birthday: A look at Rakshabandhan actor's lovely family photos

On Akshay Kumar's birthday, let's take a look at his family photos
Akshay Kumar, whose real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, is an Indian-born Canadian citizen who also works as a producer of Hindi films. Kumar has been an actor for more than 30 years and has won numerous honours. He has starred in more than 100 films.
1. Akshay Kumar with his mom
In this picture, Akshay Kumar is seen posing with his mother. He had written a lengthy note in memory of her before she passed away a few months before.
2. Akshay Kumar enjoys coffee date with Twinkle Khanna
In this picture, Akshay Kumar can be seated with his wife Twinkle Khanna in a cafe.
3. Akshay Kumar holds daughter Nitara
In this adorable image, Akshay Kumar is seen hugging and cuddling his daughter Nitara.
4. Akshay Kumar vacays with Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar can be spotted posing together while on vacation in the Maldives.
5. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's candid shot
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar may be seen smiling and chatting in this candid photo.
6. Akshay Kumar smiles wide with son Aarav
In this beautiful shot, Akshay Kumar can be seen smiling wide with his son Aarav.