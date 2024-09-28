Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3110178
HomePhotos

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Here's a look into Ranbir Kapoor's midnight birthday celebration attended by Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 28, 2024, 09:54 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (September 28). The actor had a midnight birthday bash and his best friend Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s son, was seen arriving in his swanky car to celebrate his birthday. Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted at the venue.

 

1. Akash Ambani at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash

Akash Ambani at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
1/5

Akash Ambani was seen arriving in his red car for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash. He was seen busy with his phone and wearing a black jacket for the grand party. 

 

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Anant Ambani friendship

Ranbir Kapoor and Anant Ambani friendship
2/5

Ranbir Kapoor and Akash Ambani share a long-standing friendship. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, danced to the dance mix of Kesariya, the popular romantic track from their 2022 hit film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Their video went viral on social media. 

 

3. Akash Ambani at Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Akash Ambani at Ranbir-Alia's wedding
3/5

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a very intimate wedding with only family and close friends in attendance. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani were amongst the few people who attended Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.

 

4. Ranbir Kapoor Birthday bash

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday bash
4/5

Apart from Akash Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash was also attended by Aditya Roy Kapur, Neetu Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. All these stars were seen arriving at his ancestral house, Krishna Raj Bungalow. 

5. Ranbir Kapoor work front

Ranbir Kapoor work front
5/5

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayana, where he will play the role of Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita Maa in the film. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty
Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers
Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake
10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor
Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews