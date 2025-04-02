2 . Why Maidaan was delayed by three years

Maidaan went on the floors in 2019. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the shooting got stalled for the next two years. Even the sets of the film got destroyed in the Tauktae Cyclone, leading to further delay and increased costs. The film completed its production in May 2022, but due to extensive post-production, it kept getting delayed and finally got released on 10 April 2024.